The Furthest North Crew APA

The Furthest North Crew APAThe Furthest North Crew (FNC) is a non-profit, Canadian-based amateur press association (APA) devoted to the subject of anthropomorphics. Also known as "funny animals", "furries" or "critters", the term can in fact be applied to a broad range of subjects ranging from the cartoon animals of Saturday mornings right up to novels like Watership Down which include or focus on animals as thinking, acting characters in their own right. For many, the subject might even expand to include aliens, robots and computers, the trees of the forest, even simple toys or common household appliances. The common thread among them all is a vision of thought, feeling, and basic humanity in that which is not human.
While most of the members are creative in the writing or drawing styles, there are other ways to be a part of the APA. Inquire and find out!
Next Collation will take place on December 13, 2014 in Toronto.
Both FNC Editors will be at Midwest FurFest on December 5-7, 2014!
Help spread the word! Print our flyer (PDF) at conventions! We'll be very grateful! You can let us know if you have, and at which con, by contacting us at .
Production editor: Bryan Feir
Finances editor/webmaster: Niall MacConaill